Waterford student speaks out about allegations of racism at high school

WATERFORD, Wis. — Mackenzie Benkendorf wants to be clear: she's enjoyed a lot of aspects of attending Waterford Union High School over the past four years.

"I think Waterford, educationally, is great," Benkendorf said. "I think they strive for academic excellence, and I think they absolutely accomplish that. I think that the teachers are great."

However, the senior told TMJ4, what the school has in educational opportunities, it can lack in inclusion among the student body.

Last week, the Rufus King track team left a meet at Waterford High School early due to allegations of racism toward Rufus King's students of color.

"I wasn't surprised— my jaw did not hit the floor when I heard about it. It's not shocking," Benkendorf said.

She said she has witnessed several other instances of offensive remarks toward students of color over the years. One trend, she said, was particularly troubling to her and other classmates.

"They downloaded an app that when you moved your phone a certain way, you could make a whipping or a lashing noise, and it was a trend to follow around the Black students and make the noises and the motions towards them," Benkendorf said.

She said transgender and nonbinary students have also been targets of bullying.

"I personally saw students throwing things at them and I've heard them talk about students calling them 'it' or 'thing,' basically just making it sound like they aren't humans — aren't people," Benkendorf said.

TMJ4 has spoken to other students at Waterford who corroborate Benkendorf's claims.

She is now calling for action from administrators, telling TMJ4 she reached out to share her concerns that not enough is being done to combat these student behaviors despite reports to school leadership.

"I'm really tired of administration not doing anything. Their inaction is the problem," she said. "It's the lack of action that's enabling kids to create this environment of negativity."

TMJ4 requested a response from the district's Superintendent who provided this comment to students' claims:

At this time, no formal reports regarding the app or the language you referenced have been brought to our administration. Now that these concerns have been raised, we are reviewing them as part of our broader effort to assess school culture and address any behavior that does not align with our values.



Waterford Union High School adheres to Policy 5517 – Student Anti-Harassment, which strictly prohibits harassment based on race, gender identity, sexual orientation, and other protected characteristics. When allegations arise, our standard procedure includes prompt investigation, documentation, and disciplinary action as appropriate. All students are entitled to a learning environment that is free from harassment, intimidation, and discrimination.



We remain committed to maintaining a respectful and inclusive environment for all students. Luke Francois, Ed.D. Superintendent Waterford Union HS District

"I don't want people to just look at Waterford and just lump the whole school in as racist. I want something to change, I want there to be more conversations," Benkendorf said.

