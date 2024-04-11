Watch the 2024 MPS Spelling Bee Finals on TMJ4.com

Once again, TMJ4 is partnering with Milwaukee Public Schools for the 2024 Spelling Bee Finals!

Kids across the district from 3rd to 8th grade have been prepping for months for the big day, but in the end there can only be one winner from each grade.

On April 13, students from 3rd-5th grade classrooms will face off for their trophies.

On April 20, the students from 6th-8th grade will match up.

The spelling bee starts at 8:45 a.m. (April 13) and 9 a.m. (April 20) and is expected to wrap by 1 p.m. on both days.

TMJ4 News will be streaming the competition. You can watch live on our website.

Milwaukee Public Schools leaders say it’s a great chance for some friendly competition outside of athletics. Plus, students learn important skills like time management and public speaking.

TMJ4 News broadcast the MPS Spelling Bee in 2022 and 2023 as well. Click here to watch the 2022 competition, and see 2023's coverage here.

TMJ4's parent company is The E.W. Scripps Company, which hosts the Scripps National Spelling Bee every year.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip