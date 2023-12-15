Watch: Relive Carole Meekins' last day at TMJ4 news after more than 30 years

Carole J. Meekins started at TMJ4 in 1991 and for the past 32 years, she has not only been a tremendous asset to this station, she has also touched the lives of many of our viewers, as well as those who have worked with her over the years.



We said goodbye to Carole in November, and now you can relive her last day with us with this mini-documentary.

Watch the tribute to Carole in the media player above.

