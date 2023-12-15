Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Watch: Relive Carole Meekins' last day at TMJ4 news after more than 30 years

Carole Meekins said goodbye to TMJ4 News in November after more than 30 years with the station. Relive Carole's final day with us at the station with this short documentary.
WTMJ Bottom(1).png
Posted at 9:59 AM, Dec 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-15 10:59:24-05

Carole J. Meekins started at TMJ4 in 1991 and for the past 32 years, she has not only been a tremendous asset to this station, she has also touched the lives of many of our viewers, as well as those who have worked with her over the years.

We said goodbye to Carole in November, and now you can relive her last day with us with this mini-documentary.
Watch the tribute to Carole in the media player above.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device