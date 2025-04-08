WATCH: Police video captures moments before Milwaukee principal's fourth OWI charge

KEWASKUM — Blaire Busack, the principal of the Institute of Technology and Academics in Milwaukee, has been charged with operating while intoxicated (OWI) and fleeing from law enforcement following an arrest last month. This marks Busack’s fourth OWI charge.

Previous Coverage: Milwaukee principal charged with 4th OWI

Newly released police video shows the dramatic moments leading up to her arrest on March 11.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Kewaskum officers received reports of a car driving erratically. Dashcam footage captured Busack's vehicle swerving within its lane before she attempts to evade the police.

As officers pursue her, the footage shows Busack increasing her speed and veering into oncoming traffic. The chase ultimately ends when her vehicle loses control and ends up in a ditch.

READ:'He could've killed us': Driver who struck mom, children now faces 4th OWI

When approached by law enforcement, the 42-year-old admitted to drinking earlier in the day.

“Have you had anything to drink today?” an officer asked.

Busack responded, “Yeah.” When pressed about the extent of her drinking, she acknowledged, “I started drinking at midnight.”

During the encounter, Busack refused to participate in a field sobriety test, instead insisting that the officers call her lawyer, whom she identified as "Kulbir." “Please call Kulbir,” she repeatedly requested.

Public records indicate that this incident is not her first incident. An officer at the scene indicated that this would be Busack’s fourth OWI offense.

Busack faces two felony charges: fleeing and eluding officers, and operating while intoxicated. Her next court date is scheduled for April 16.

In a statement, representatives for the Institute of Technology and Academics noted they could not comment on the ongoing litigation or charges but confirmed they are hiring interim staff as they monitor the situation surrounding Busack's case.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error