The principal of Milwaukee’s Institute of Technology and Academics has been charged with two felonies: evading police and operating while under the influence (OWI).

According to a criminal complaint filed this week in Washington County, 42-year-old Blair Busack was taken into custody on March 11 after officers observed her swerving in and out of lanes and driving into oncoming traffic.

Instead of stopping, police allege that Busack "increased speed in an attempt to get away," ultimately leading her to spin out into a ditch.

Tests conducted after her arrest revealed Busack had a blood alcohol content of .205, which is more than twice the legal limit. Officers discovered three open bottles of vodka in her vehicle.

This incident marks Busack's fourth operating while intoxicated (OWI) charge. Notably, one of her previous offenses involved driving with minors in the car.

Attempts to reach Busack for comment at her home and via phone were unsuccessful.

Watch: Milwaukee principal charged with 4th OWI

Milwaukee principal charged with 4th OWI

In a statement, an attorney for the Institute of Technology and Academics said, "We cannot comment on pending legal matters but we are monitoring the situation closely." The attorney emphasized, "The welfare of our students at ITA is our first priority."

Court records indicate that Busack's prior OWI charges occurred in 2002, 2007, and 2019. According to the school’s website, she has been employed at the Institute of Technology and Academics for the past 14 years.

When asked whether the school was aware of her previous charges and if any actions were taken following her last OWI, the attorney replied, "No comment."

As the case unfolds, the community will be watching closely for any further developments.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error