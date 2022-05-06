WATCH: First cruise ship to visit Milwaukee this season pulls into port

MILWAUKEE — The first cruise ship to visit Port Milwaukee for the 2022 season arrived on Friday.

The Viking Octantis is a Seawaymax vessel and it will begin a summer season where 33 port calls by various cruise ships are planned. This season will bring more than 10,000 passengers to the city, according to a statement from the City of Milwaukee. That is compared to the 10 stops made in 2019 before Great Lakes cruising halted for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

TMJ4 The Viking Octantis in Milwaukee.

The Viking Octantis is operated by Viking Cruises and can carry up to 378 passengers on voyages throughout the Great Lakes. This is the first time the ship will designate Milwaukee as an embarkation and debarkation port, according to the city.

Port Milwaukee recently received $3.5 million in Capital Tourism grant funding from the state to build new Seawaymax infrastructure at South Shore Cruise Dock.

