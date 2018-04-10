Walworth County school hires armed police officer

“With all the things going on in other schools, it makes me feel comfortable because I know somebody’s here watching out for her and the other students,” said Kelly Weinrauch, whose granddaughter attends the school.
“I can’t see any reason that would be a negative thing,” said Richard Hagerty, another parent.
Only on the job for a week now Lewin will stay at the school until the end of the school year as part of a trial run. In July the school board will meet to determine if she’ll come back for a full academic year.
Lewin has three years of experience. The school is paying $7,500 for school security for the rest of the year.