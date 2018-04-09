State Senator Lena Taylor cited by Milwaukee Police after bank incident

Milwaukee State Sen. Lena Taylor was cited by Milwaukee Police Friday afternoon, the senator's attorney tells TODAY'S TMJ4.

The citation stemmed from an incident at a Wells Fargo bank branch on Wisconsin Avenue. Taylor's attorney, Vincent Bobot, confirms Taylor was given a disorderly conduct citation by Milwaukee Police.

“The ticket’s been written and it was handed to her, but now it has been placed on hold,” said Bobot.

According to News/Talk 1130 WISN, Taylor uttered a racist slur against a bank teller after they would not cash a check for her due to insufficient funds. Police were also at the bank at the same time and overheard the incident and intervened.

Taylor's attorney says he hasn't been able to meet face-to-face with the state senator to gather the details of the incident.

"I don't know exactly what happened. I talked to her briefly about what took place," he said.

Bobot says the investigation is ongoing. Taylor has not yet been interviewed by officers. Police and Wells Fargo are not giving details about the incident. But Bobot said they are still waiting to hear if there will be charges.

“Just because you get a ticket from the police department doesn’t mean the City Attorney is going to refer it for prosecution. Many times they will look at the facts and circumstances stated on the ticket and not issue it,” said Bobot.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson sent TODAY'S TMJ4 the following statement in regards to the incident:

“For privacy and confidentiality reasons, we do not discuss information about team members or customers. We are cooperating with Milwaukee law enforcement on their investigation.”

