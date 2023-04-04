Walworth County prepares for another round of severe storms: 'One punch after another'

WALWORTH COUNTY — Some Wisconsin residents are bracing themselves for severe weather, and this comes just days after cleaning up from last week's tornadoes.

High winds are starting to pick up in Walworth County Tuesday evening. Residents said they're preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best.

Shelly Higgins is talking about a tornado that hit Elkhorn last Friday night and shook her home.

"It was pretty wicked," Higgins stated.



In video our crews got in Elkhorn on Saturday, you can see the damage from downed power lines to huge sheets of metal scattered in a nearby field.

At Nora's Cafe, many people we talked to had the same idea about getting ready for the storms.

"I put all the things I absolutely need in a pouch in my walker," said Pat Walters.

"We do prepare with taking medications downstairs and water," Higgins added.

As the first wave of rain and winds made its way through, Walworth County Emergency Management Director Lt. Jason Rowland said he was in contact with the National Weather Service.

"This is one punch after another. Quicker we can get that notification out, people can get shelter, (the) better off we're going to be," Rowland said.

Rowland said dispatch received more than 200 calls during the storm. His message to residents is clear.

"Get yourself prepared now for what could happen in the future," Rowland said.

