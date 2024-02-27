Voters in Raymond School District to participate in special recall election Tuesday

A major makeover for the Raymond School District could be on the way. Community members will take part in a special recall election Tuesday, with two board members potentially being replaced.

More than 2,000 people are eligible to participate in the recall election. In April, those voters will also determine two other races for school board — meaning there could be up to four new members before the year ends.

TMJ4's Sydni Eure spoke to voters who say it would be even more change for a community that's still trying to figure out why the school board voted not to renew Principal Jeff Peterson's contract, and why Superintendent Michael Garvey resigned.

Those voters they have a lot of unanswered questions. They want to see people on the board who can bring in new perspectives. Overall, they're hoping the election will make up for a lack of transparency from the board.

"They have been spending money like crazy on lawyers and we have spent money on two principals and two superintendents," said community member Deb Mikolajczyk. "I do not know what the secrecy is, I don't. It's a school board."

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. and you will need to provide photo identification to cast your ballot.

TMJ4 will keep you updated on the results as they come in.



