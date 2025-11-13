Vote by Congress expected to help end longest government shutdown in US history

MILWAUKEE — A vote by Congress is expected to help bring to an end the longest government shutdown in US history, but Democrats continue their efforts to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act insurance tax credits before they expire.

TMJ4 is following these developments with Wisconsin's delegation as the political battle over healthcare subsidies intensifies.

At a news conference on Wednesday with Senator Tammy Baldwin, Nancy Peske shared how her monthly insurance cost on the ACA will jump from $370 to more than $1,100 if the enhanced tax credits expire at the end of the year. Peske says she will have to dip into her savings and stop contributing to her retirement to pay her new premiums.

"I cannot afford $1,165 a month, and I cannot afford to have my cancer come back. It was stage three, so I'm asking everyone to please learn about healthcare, and let's find a solution together," Peske said.

Senator Baldwin opposed ending the government shutdown unless the enhanced subsidies were extended. Baldwin says her amendment to extend the tax credits for one more year was rejected by Republicans. Baldwin's support for Obamacare dates back to her days in Congress, but she questions the current healthcare system that "prioritizes profits over patients" and needs reform.

"For 30,000 Wisconsinites, they predict the price will be too high and that those Wisconsinites will go without insurance altogether. And that's why I've been up front and very vocal that I would work with anyone, Democrat, Republican, independent, to reopen government and lower Americans' health care costs. But I wasn't gonna settle for anything less," Baldwin said.

Congressman Bryan Steil says the original Obamacare subsidies will continue, but not the enhanced tax credits set up during COVID under the Biden administration. Steil is ready to vote yes to reopen the federal government on Wednesday night.

The Janesville Republican says the whole thing could have been prevented if laws were changed to prevent government shutdowns by having automatic continuing resolutions and no pay for Congress if there's a shutdown.

"We'll be, yet again, in a position in the first quarter of next year, early next year, where this same challenge could face us again. The best solution is to pass the appropriations bills that fund the government all the way through the end of next year. The sooner we do that, the better off we are," Steil said.

If the shutdown ends tonight, Steil says paychecks should begin to flow to the state's 18,000 federal workers in the coming days.

The Senate deal with Democrats to end the shutdown called for another vote in December on the enhanced ACA subsidies, but the House Speaker has not promised another vote by the end of the year.

