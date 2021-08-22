Watch
Vos to keep Trump "updated" on election investigation

items.[0].image.alt
Andy Manis/AP
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 file photo, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks with fellow Assembly members before the Wisconsin Governor addressed a joint session of the Legislature for the State of the State speech at the state Capitol, in Madison, Wis. The Republican Wisconsin Assembly speaker, Vos, told a paralyzed Democratic state representative in a letter Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, that he will not grant his request to call in to committee meetings by phone but will pursue other accommodations to appease the lawmaker. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File)
Robin Vos
Posted at 3:00 PM, Aug 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-22 16:00:14-04

RACINE — The Rochester Republican who has ordered an investigation into the 2020 Wisconsin election in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, said he spent the day with the former president.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement Saturday he is going to be keeping Trump "updated on our investigation."

That meeting comes about two months after Trump publicly lambasted Vos by name, as well as other Wisconsin Republican leaders, for not investigating the 2020 election with more force.

Vos has vowed that the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election is not seeking to overturn it.

