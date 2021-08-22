Vos to keep Trump "updated" on election investigation

RACINE — The Rochester Republican who has ordered an investigation into the 2020 Wisconsin election in which Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump, said he spent the day with the former president.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said in a statement Saturday he is going to be keeping Trump "updated on our investigation."

That meeting comes about two months after Trump publicly lambasted Vos by name, as well as other Wisconsin Republican leaders, for not investigating the 2020 election with more force.

Vos has vowed that the investigation he ordered into the 2020 election is not seeking to overturn it.

