Volunteers needed for massive bed build benefiting local children

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Kenosha organization hopes to build hundreds of beds for local children in need.

For many families, a child having a warm, comfortable bed is something that’s easy to take for granted.

But for some children across Racine and Kenosha counties, having a bed of their own is something they’ve never experienced.

That’s why volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace are preparing for what organizers say will be their biggest community bed build yet, it's Big Faith Build. Where volunteers from different churches and congregations will help with the bed building.

The Racine/Kenosha chapter of the nonprofit is hoping to bring together as many as 300 volunteers this Saturday with a goal of building 324 beds for local children in need.

“These kids have always been so pleased and happy,” said Michael Prudhom, president and co-founder of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Racine/Kenosha. “I’ve had kids go and put their pajamas on at 10 a.m. in the morning.”

Prudhom founded the local chapter in 2018. Since then, volunteers have built and delivered more than 3,000 beds to children throughout the area.

Organizers say no experience is necessary to help during the build.

“There’s something absolutely for everybody,” said Brian Nelson, co-chapter president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace Racine/Kenosha. “We provide all the tools, and we’ll teach you everything you need to know.”

In addition to volunteers, the organization is also asking for donations of new twin-size comforters to help complete each bed set.

For volunteers, organizers say the experience often becomes about far more than building furniture.

“We pulled up to the house and the kids were peeking out the second-story window,” Nelson said. “They helped us build their beds, and as we were leaving they were hanging out the window waving goodbye.”

For many children, delivery day marks the first time they’ve ever had a bed of their own.

“Building beds builds your muscle,” Prudhom said. “Delivering beds builds your heart.”

Churches from across the area are expected to participate in Saturday’s event, but organizers say anyone interested in helping is welcome to sign up, regardless of church affiliation.

To sign up for the Build Day, click here

To learn more, request a bed, volunteer, or donate, click here.

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