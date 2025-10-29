Volunteer coordinator pleads for foster families as Milwaukee dog shelters fill up

Canine Cupids, a local non-profit dog rescue organization, says they are badly in need of foster families to help support Milwaukee's overflowing animal shelters.

The email that caught the attention of the TMJ4 News Today team read, in part: "I am in need of your help! We are in need of fosters and are hosting a recruitment fair. I am wondering if you would be willing to help us get the word out."

Natalie Petrie, who leads the volunteer team with Canine Cupids, met up with Andrea Albers to share more about the upcoming event. Petrie says the foster fair is being held because the shelters in Milwaukee are overflowing with dogs, and in order to help more dogs, more foster families are needed. She even brought along Arthur, a pup that is staying with a foster family while he waits to be adopted.

"So he's about one year old. He deserves a great home. So we're looking for his future family. He's crate trained. He's potty trained," Petrie said.

When asked what she would say to encourage people to explore fostering and come check out the event, Petrie addressed common concerns.

"You know, a lot of people have hesitations about fostering. It's going to be expensive to bring another dog in emotionally, you know, I can't love this dog and then give them up, but Canine Cupids takes care of all the expenses for the dogs, so any medical costs that they have, any supplies that they may need, we take care of 100% of that. So there's no out-of-pocket costs for a foster family to take in a dog," Petrie said.

The "Paws for a Cause" Foster Fair is happening Saturday afternoon, Nov. 1, at Component Brewing in Bay View. You can stop by the tap room anytime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to learn more or to sign up and start fostering pups in need of a good home.

Event Details:

What: Paws for a Cause Foster Fair

When: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, November 1st

Where: Component Brewing in Bay View

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

