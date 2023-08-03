Visitors come for old and new on Wisconsin State Fair opening day

Classic attractions and new entertainment drew large crowds out to the Wisconsin State Fair on opening day.

"I'm really, really, really, really, really, really, really, really, excited," said Everly Taylor, who was there with her little brother and family to see the animals.

The Wisconsin State Fair runs from Thursday through Sunday, Aug. 13. The fair, in its 172nd year, draws people from all across the state, country and even the world.

"I got family from Hong Kong and family from Sweden here walking with me today," said Lance Wallace of Milwaukee. "It's their first time at the state fair. So that's why we're really here today."

Wallace took his family to see the show animals, where Sascha Doll, in the junior competition, was tidying up a dairy goat. Doll said a well groomed goat is important, but a happy goat is key when competing.

"If they're grumpy, if they're not put together emotionally, they're gonna cause problems," said Doll.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip