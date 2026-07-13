Visitation to be held Monday for the oldest of the Lake Geneva capsizing victims

BATAVIA, Ill. — Visitation is scheduled for Monday evening for the oldest of the Lake Geneva capsizing victims who died when a fast-moving storm capsized their boat over the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
Kathryn Schmidt, 10, was one of three children killed in the accident. The two others were identified as her cousins, 6-year-old Caleb Oswald and 7-year-old Abigail Oswald.
The visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia, IL 60510.
The Schmidt family has also established a GoFundMe to help children who cannot afford to play sports like tennis and softball — sports they said Kate loved. The fundraiser has reached nearly $140,000 of its $170,000 goal.
If you’d like to donate to the fundraiser, click here.
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