Vigil held for Hartland victims one week after murder-suicide, fire

HARTLAND, Wis. — A week after six people lost their lives in a murder-suicide in Hartland, the small-town community came together for a candlelight vigil.

Dozens of people showed up, honoring not only those who lost their lives but the families displaced after the apartment fire associated with the murder-suicide. First responders in the community were also honored.

The vigil was organized in part by Marlene Millevolte. Millevolte owns an art studio in Hartland and teaches classes after school. This week, she's seen how the tragedy has deeply impacted the students she teaches.

"My students were coming in after school saying how sad they were. I even ran into some people at a coffee shop and they were wondering why something isn't being done yet," she said.

Four of those who lost their lives were kids. 12-year-old Sofina Kleemeier, 14-year-old Natalie Kleemeier and two three-year-old boys.

"It's a small community. I've been here for over 25 years, I feel like I know so many people. Even though I didn't know the families involved, it's a small town," Millevolte said. "I just felt like there's a need to help, and reached out to people that I know in the community."

Millevolte called on the village president and her church community to make the vigil happen. Although she knows something this tragic will take time to heal, she hopes the gathering provided a first step for many.

