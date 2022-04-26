Vigil held for 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson, youngest victim of weekend gun violence

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends gathered Monday night to remember the youngest victim of a violent weekend in the City of Milwaukee.

Thirteen-year-old Shanaria Wilson was killed when she was shot near 5th Place and Rogers late Sunday evening.

Submitted Shanaria M. Wilson

Shanaria was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her 10-year-old sister, Shyier, was also shot several times. She is expected to survive. An 18-year-old man was also shot and should survive as well.

Submitted 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson and 10-year-old Shyier Wilson.

Shanaria’s aunt describes her as energetic and always posting TikTok videos. She was a student at Audubon Middle School.

“She was full of life and that’s what she liked to do. She danced, so that’s (how) we want to remember her, with her personality” said Cynthia Caldwell.

TMJ4 Cynthia Caldwell, Shanaria Wilson's aunt.

The family knows Shanaria’s death was part of a violent weekend across the city where three people were killed and 21 shot in 18 different shootings.

“There’s so many small children and so many teenagers just dying over senseless things that does not need to continue,” said Caldwell.

Dozens of balloons were released into the sky during the vigil to remember the young girl.

TMJ4 Family and friends gathered Monday night to remember 13-year-old Shanaria Wilson who was fatally shot on Sunday.

Police are searching for an unknown suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip