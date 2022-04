The Milwaukee Police department is investigating the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl that took place on Sunday night.

Police responded to a scene on the 1900 block of S. 5th Place for reports of multiple people shot. The Milwaukee Medical Examiner's Office confirmed that they responded to that scene for the death of a 13-year-old girl.

Details surrounding the shooting are still under investigation and updates will be provided once made available.

