Lucky viewers get sneak peek of new 'The Color Purple' movie musical

MILWAUKEE — The hue purple is associated with many different meanings. Purple advocates for peace, compassion, and sympathy. It also asks us to love fearlessly!

It's been nearly 40 years since "The Color Purple," the movie, hit theaters. And on Christmas Day, a brand-new movie with a brand-new cast makes its debut.

Sara Fetter was invited to see a preview of the movie.

"I'm such a big fan of musicals, in general, so just seeing the trailer, I'm just excited," Fetter said.

Local entrepreneur Alisha Hayes hosted a private screening of the film at Silverspot Cinema in Brookfield.

"Oh my goodness! So, when I think of The Color Purple, I think of family!" Hayes said.

Alisha is the proud niece of Oprah Winfrey, who not only starred in the original film as Ms. Sophia back in 1985, but she also co-produced this Golden Globe-nominated remake alongside Steven Spielberg.

"This is the first time that I've went to these types of measures to support my auntie, but I'm doing it because I'm so proud of her," said Hayes.

Alisha remembers being just 10 years old when she saw the original film with her mom, grandmother, uncle and Auntie O at Milwaukee's Northridge Mall.

"So it wasn't until I saw her on the screen when I knew that anything was possible and that has been something that has affected me my entire life," she added.

Those invited to view the film, like Yolanda Williams and Marcus Watts, shared strong feelings as well.

"Just knowing that sisterhood and what Oprah did to bring the cast together, it was perfect," said Williams.

"The way it's centered around family and the way it brings family together," said Watts.

The new cast falls right in line with the original cast, creating the same spark with a few different approaches to the amazing storyline.

Michelle Pitts attended the screening with her husband.

"I'm so excited, I know Fantasia is one my favorites. I know to me she is one of the best singers ever, so I am so excited to hear her and of course I love Oprah," said Pitts.

Fantasia Barrino takes on the role of Celie, Danielle Brooks plays Ms. Sophia, along a star-studded cast that includes Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, Louis Gossett, Jr., H.E.R., Colman Domingo (Mister) and Corey Hawkins as Harpo. The classic lines and moving scenes stick with you just like the first time around.

This full circle moment of "The Color Purple" is intended be a gift to us all when it's released this Christmas Day. Tickets are on sale now. The Color Purple | Silverspot Cinema

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip