Video shows driver accelerating into women standing in Milwaukee Pick N' Save lot

MILWAUKEE — Shocking video shows a car accelerating into three women standing in the parking lot of a Milwaukee Pick N' Save on Friday, and police say a 15-year-old girl is now in the hospital with serious injuries.

Police tell TMJ4 News that the car crashed into the women at the Pick 'N Save in the 2300 block of North 35th Street around 11:41 a.m. Friday.

The one-and-a-half minute-long video [Warning: Graphic material] was uploaded to Facebook by a resident soon after the incident took place. The video begins showing a person walking around the parking lot with what appears to be a crow bar or pipe.

Suddenly the video turns to show a silver car accelerating and crashing into the women, who were standing next to a parked car. The car pushes the victims back, hits the other car and then appears to drive off. Several people run over to where the victims were hit, the video shows. The person with the pipe can also be seen running across the lot.

Police described the incident as a driver intentionally striking several vehicles and people. The driver fled the scene following the incident, according to MPD.

The 15-year-old girl is now in the hospital with serious injuries, police said, as is a 22-year-old women who suffers "non-fatal injuries."

A 42-year-old woman also suffered non-fatal injuries but refused medical treatment, police said.

Milwaukee police say they are trying to locate a known suspect.

The video has since gotten 58,000 views.

A Roundy's spokesperson said in a statement, "We are aware of the incident and are cooperating with MPD in the investigation."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stopper at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

