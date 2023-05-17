Video shows car crashing into Nathan Hale High School

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The West Allis Police Department shared a video Wednesday of the moment a driver crashed into Nathan Hale High School back on May 3.

The police department said it responded around 7:15 a.m. after dispatchers got a call about a car driving into the school.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the driver was the only occupant in the car and was in medical distress, which officials say is what caused the crash.

The short video above shows the moment the vehicle appears to crash into a pole outside the school, knocking it over, and then into the building.

The driver was taken to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries and their condition is unknown.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip