VIDEO: Police pursuit ends with driver crashing, rolling over near 6th and Vine

A police pursuit ends with a driver crashing, rolling over.
Posted at 5:09 AM, Apr 07, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Cell phone video shows the moment a police pursuit ends with a driver crashing and rolling over in Milwaukee Thursday evening.

It happened near 6th and Vine shortly before 10 p.m.

WATCH: A bystander shot video of the police pursuit and the driver crashing.

Driver fleeing from police crashes, rollover

TMJ4 crews responded to the scene and saw two trees ripped from the median as a result of the crash.

It is unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle and the extent of injuries.

TMJ4 has reached out to police for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

