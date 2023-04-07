VIDEO: Police pursuit ends with driver crashing, rolling over near 6th and Vine

MILWAUKEE — Cell phone video shows the moment a police pursuit ends with a driver crashing and rolling over in Milwaukee Thursday evening.
It happened near 6th and Vine shortly before 10 p.m.
WATCH: A bystander shot video of the police pursuit and the driver crashing.
TMJ4 crews responded to the scene and saw two trees ripped from the median as a result of the crash.
It is unclear how many occupants were inside the vehicle and the extent of injuries.
TMJ4 has reached out to police for more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.
