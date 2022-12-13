VIDEO: Milwaukee zoo welcomes new species called DeBrazza’s monkeys

MILWAUKEE — A new kind of monkey is making the Milwaukee County Zoo home.

Two DeBrazza’s monkeys by the names Holly and Hugo moved in recently, the zoo said in a statement Tuesday. The monkeys are known for their white facial fair resembling a beard.

Holly is 5 years old and Hugo is 4 years old. The pair is recommended for breeding so there may soon be a third DeBrazza’s monkey here in Brew City!

The zoo is going to work with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP), which helps save endangered species by bringing them to zoos and aquariums.

DeBrazza’s face threats from deforestation and the pet trade, but are considered a 'stable' species by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

DeBrazza’s are among the most widespread kind of 'forest monkey' in Africa, the zoo said. They spend most of their time in trees and shrubs between the forest canopy and the ground floor.

Their habitat at the Milwaukee County Zoo has been updated to reflect those needs, the zoo said. The monkeys can also swim and usually live near water sources.

These are the first DeBrazza’s to live at the zoo.

Watch video of the monkeys at the top of this article (Video credit: Milwaukee County Zoo).

