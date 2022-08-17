VIDEO: MCTS bus driver saves dog from oncoming traffic

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Transit System bus driver saved a dog from oncoming traffic after it was almost hit by numerous vehicles.

The bus driver, Rachel, was driving Roue 19 near MLK Jr. Drive and Concordia Avenue back in May when she saw the dog running in the street.

“I went into mom mode,” she told MCTS. “I just ran out, and I believe I was just screaming ‘Stop! Stop!’ and tried to protect this little dog. Once we got to the other side of the street, I just grabbed her, and I just started cuddling her and making sure she was okay.”

Rachel then went back to her bus to contact dispatch for help. While she was calling, a Good Samaritan showed up and offered to take the dog to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission.

Since then, the dog has been fostered to a new family.

“As a driver, I always tell people that we are the eyes and ears of the City of Milwaukee,” Rachel explained. “We see things that most people turn their heads to. We see a lot of what’s going on in the community. Being there and helping people…random strangers…you know, doing random acts of kindness. And hopefully some day they’ll pay it forward.”

Watch video of the good deed at the top of this article.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip