VIDEO: Black bear spotted near road in Franklin, Wis.

WEST ALLIS, wis. — Another black bear spotting, this time in Franklin, Wis.!

An employee of Allis-Roller near their shop at 60th and Ryan recorded the bear recently hanging out on a patch of grass near the road.

Wisconsin is home to a "thriving" population of about 24,000 black bears. While most live in the northern part of the state, due to a population boom they are increasingly being spotted down south, according to the Wisconsin DNR.

This time of year is also mating season for the bears, who recently ended their 'denning' period. That means bears are traveling sometimes great distances to find a mate. Cubs are typically born in the middle of the denning period, usually between the middle of January and early February.

It has already been a busy season for black bear-watchers in SE Wisconsin. They have been spotted in Waukesha and Washington counties.

Read the DNR's guide regarding black bears - including how to prevent the bears from wandering onto your property, and what to do if you spot one in a public area.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip