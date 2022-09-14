Victim shot when fleeing from robbery, remains in critical condition

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police said a 59-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened near 23rd and Fond Du Lac around 5:35 a.m. Police said the suspect approached the victim and attempted to rob him.

The victim tried to run away when he was shot.

Now, police said they are investigating the shooting and looking for an unknown suspect.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

