Vice President Harris set to make stops in Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 17

Vice President Harris will make her sixth stop in Wisconsin on Thursday, October 17th.

According to the Harris campaign, she will visit Milwaukee, La Crosse, and Green Bay on Thursday.

The campaign has not yet released any other details on the times and locations of these events.

Governor Tim Walz will also be in Wisconsin, just three weeks from the election, with a stop in Green Bay on Monday, October 12.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error