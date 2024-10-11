'Pathways to good jobs': Gov. Walz on campaign pitch to battleground voters

It's back to Wisconsin for Governor Tim Walz.

He will be in Green Bay on Monday—his fifth visit to the swing state since joining the ticket as Vice President Harris' running mate.

A key role for Tim Walz as the VP nominee is to appeal to rural voters in battleground states like Wisconsin.

Donald Trump carried about 60 of the state's 72 counties in 2016 and 2020, including some counties won by Barack Obama.

The following is a transcription of TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson's interview with Walz:

Benson: "Are Democrats missing the point when it comes to the economy or immigration, or those kitchen table issues with those once-blue counties?"

Walz: "I think what we need to do is go in there, listen to folks, understand what their concerns are around some of these economic issues, and then make sure we're very clearly articulating how we are different from them and what the impact would be. I think whether it's home ownership, price gouging, investing in public schools, or pathways to good jobs, that's what rural America wants to hear."

Walz points to Democrats delivering on lower prescription drug costs and more money for roads and bridges as big benefits for all voters.

He also talks about gun reform. The former congressman once had an A-rating with the NRA.

He now has what he calls straight Fs from the NRA after a rise in school shootings alarmed him as a parent and politician, leading him to call for more gun reform laws.

Walz was interviewed during a video call between campaign stops in Michigan.

Benson: "How do you make a case for more gun laws to rural voters?"

Walz: "In Minnesota, we passed expanded background checks and extreme risk protection orders. Those things are supported by 70% of the population and by a majority of gun owners. Look, I'm a hunter; I'm a veteran."

Walz went on to say, "I think to those folks who are out there, who are lawful gun owners and want to own their firearms, none of those things will change for you. But we can enhance safety by keeping those guns, keeping those assault weapons out of our schools and off the streets."

You can see more of TMJ4’s interview with Gov. Walz about inflation and rising housing costs here.

Walz often brings up his ties to neighboring Minnesota on the campaign trail, as he did at the end of our interview.

"I'm coming to Green Bay with a winning 5-0 Vikings team," said Walz, a former football coach.

TMJ4's Benson reminded Walz about the number of Green Bay Packers' Super Bowl wins and asked, "Who has more Super Bowl wins?"

"I often say Wisconsin and Minnesota have a lot in common; Super Bowl rings are not one of them," said Walz, who enjoyed the NFL North rivalry banter.

Former President Donald Trump's recent two-hour rally in rural Dodge County extended into the start of the Packers game on Sunday, as Trump made his pitch to American workers.

