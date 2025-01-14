Veterans find support and camaraderie at The Bunker's Coffeehouse in Kenosha

KENOSHA — Sometimes in life all you need are the simple pleasures. Coffee, maybe some kringle, and a good laugh. At The Bunker's Coffeehouse for VETS in Kenosha that's exactly what you get.

It's a gathering space dedicated to veterans to build camaraderie, converse, sip coffee, eat kringle (or other pastries), and learn about community-based resources.

“I got out in ’85 and I still have a hard time fitting in with the civilian community because they don’t understand what we went through in the service," Navy veteran John McCoy said. He served from 1974 to 1985.

Here everyone can relate to each other.

“It’s for like minds to get together, you know, people with similar experiences. It’s great for veterans," Matt Christiansen, a Major in the Army National Guard, said.

Veterans can share information about VA benefits, the American Legion, homeless services, suicide prevention programs, and more. There are two laptops to teach veterans computer literacy and help others sign up for online programs or benefits.

The Bunker's Coffeehouse for VETS was started in July of 2022 by Jo Wynn. For her, this was personal. Her brother fought in the Vietnam War and never returned. He was listed as missing in action.

“I decided to just be of service," she said.

In the winter, veterans can come by every Thursday for coffee and chats from about 9 am to 1 pm. The schedule opens up more in the warmer months.

Towards the end of 2024, Wynn and the veterans began a new program called Kenosha Cares for Vets. They gather games, books, clothing, and toiletries to donate to local veterans in assisted living homes and retirement communities.

"They’re homebound, and a lot of them can't get out, so we're going to take care packages to them, and I think that's what we should be doing," Wynn said.

The volunteers want to do this on at least a quarterly basis and spend a few hours at each of these places. They want to establish strong connections and relationships with the veterans in those homes.

"Cause they're all our brothers and sisters in arms, you know. I like to say they paved the way for me," Christiansen, who is also the Commander of the American Legion post 21 in Kenosha, said.

These veterans made a difference for our country, and Wynn wants to be the difference for them. The community can get involved too. The coffeehouse is actively seeking donations to help expand programs like cooking classes, a garden, a game room, and more. You can go to The Bunker's Coffeehouse for VETS website or email info@walkininmyshoes.org. Alternatively, you can call (262) 577-5218.

Wynn also runs an organization called Walkin' In My Shoes which helps find solutions for people who are homeless.

“She’ll bend over backward just to take care of you; whatever you need, she’ll meet your needs. You ask for something, she’ll find the right person for you to talk to," Christiansen said.

While she might not be the biggest fan of all the attention, she is a fan of the results. Whether that be helping homeless veterans get an apartment, assisting them with signing up for benefits or fostering new friendships, she wants to support these veterans in any way she can.

