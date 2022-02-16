UW schools move to remove mask requirements by March

MADISON — Mask requirements may be disappearing from University of Wisconsin campuses by March.

The University of Wisconsin System said President Tommy Thompson is working with university chancellors to begin removing the requirements. Their goal is to have all mask mandates removed by March 1, or no later than spring break.

Thompson said widespread vaccination on campuses and the "rapidly decreasing prevalence of COVID-19" presents favorable conditions for the removal of mask requirements.

“Wisconsin has one of the fastest rates of coronavirus decline in the country,” Thompson said. “While we will continue to take prudent prevention measures when warranted, restrictions can be lifted as case counts drop. Further, vaccinations and boosters are readily available to combat the virus that is much less severe for people who take this individual responsibility to protect themselves and others.”

Vaccines and tests will still be available on campus, and people can still opt to wear masks if they so choose.

“Our students have been terrific for the last two years in demonstrating a culture of responsibility,” Thompson said. “We have worked relentlessly to instill in them the need to protect themselves and those around them. Students should be able to cheer on sports teams, attend concerts and performances, and go to classes without masks when the conditions are right.

The University of Wisconsin System said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases and will adjust policies as needed.

