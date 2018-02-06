UW regents consider raising tuition at three schools
UW-Milwaukee, Stout and Eau Claire may raise costs
AP
1:53 PM, Feb 6, 2018
MADISON -- University of Wisconsin System regents are considering raising tuition for nonresident and graduate students at three institutions next year.
The regents' finance committee is set to vote on a proposal Thursday that calls for raising undergraduate nonresident tuition by $355 and graduate tuition by $430 at UW-Eau Claire; raising nonresident graduate business school tuition by $539 at UW-Milwaukee; and raising graduate nonresident tuition by $296 at UW-Stout.