Milwaukee issues more than 8,000 parking tickets during "snow removal operation" over the weekend

MILWAUKEE -- The City of Milwaukee issued 8,568 citations from Saturday night to Monday morning for vehicles who were not in compliance with the DPW Operation Winter Parking rules, a DPW spokesperson said.

Over the weekend, the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) called for an "Overnight Snow Removal Operation" for the entire city that went into effect Saturday night and ended Monday morning.

DPW said they issued 4,368 tickets overnight Saturday and 4,200 tickets overnight Sunday to vehicles who violated these Winter Parking rules.

The city instituted new parking regulations this winter, getting rid of the four-inch rule, which was deemed confusing.

City residents are reminded that the posted street sign takes precedence in all areas of the city. Please read the street signs on the block/in the neighborhood for winter parking instructions before parking -- as not all winter parking rules are posted. Residents should also check for parking restrictions at milwaukee.gov/winterregs. Residents can also call (414) 286-CITY (-2489).

Failure to move a vehicle overnight during a declared DPW operation will result in a $40 citation. Vehicles are subject to a possible tow if they have three or more outstanding citations 65 days or more past due.

Once city streets have been cleared, DPW will notify residents again that the operation has concluded and regular overnight parking will once again be in effect, until the next operation is called.

Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive a Snow Mobile Winter Text Alert message and/or an E-Notify email message which serve to alert them that a DPW operation has been called, and that vehicles must be moved accordingly. To sign up for either or both alerts, go to milwaukee.gov/mpw or call (414) 286-CITY for assistance.