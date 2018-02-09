UW-Milwaukee cancels Friday morning classes due to snow

Light Snow
HI: 24°
LO: 18°
Winter Storm Warning, Advisory remains in effect until 9:00 a.m.
MILWAUKEE -- The University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee has canceled classes until noon Friday due to an overnight snow storm.
The campus will remain open for both employees and visitors, the university said.
UWM Weather Alert: UW Milwaukee classes are canceled until noon today, Friday the 9th. The campus remains open for employees and visitors.— UW-Milwaukee (@UWM) February 9, 2018
UWM Weather Alert: UW Milwaukee classes are canceled until noon today, Friday the 9th. The campus remains open for employees and visitors.
Hundreds of schools and businesses across southeast Wisconsin closed Friday due to the snow, including:
Milwaukee Area Technical College and Alverno College's campuses are both closed Friday as well.
Snow is expected to end for most in the region by 9:00 a.m., with five to seven inches of accumulation in the Milwaukee area and more further south.
Check back often for updates on this developing story.