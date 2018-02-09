Milwaukee Public Schools closed Friday for Snow Day

9:25 PM, Feb 8, 2018
54 mins ago

Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Friday due to the Winter Storm.

MPS Twitter

Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Friday due to the Winter Storm.

MPS made the announcement in a tweet Thursday. 

After school activities are canceled as well. 

The area is under a Winter Storm Warning until Friday afternoon. 
 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top