Milwaukee Public Schools closed Friday for Snow Day

Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Friday due to the Winter Storm.
MPS made the announcement in a tweet Thursday.
After school activities are canceled as well.
ALERT: MPS schools and offices are CLOSED Friday, February 9 due to the weather. Friday after-school activities are also cancelled.— Milwaukee MPS (@MilwaukeeMPS) February 9, 2018
The area is under a Winter Storm Warning until Friday afternoon.