Kenosha, Racine Unified schools both closed Friday due to snow

4:45 AM, Feb 9, 2018
2 hours ago

Winter Storm Warning, Advisory remains in effect.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KENOSHA -- All Kenosha Unified School District and Racine Unified School District schools will be closed Friday due to an ongoing snow storm.

Both districts announced the news on Twitter. Milwaukee Public Schools also announced they would be closed Friday.

As of Friday morning, five to seven inches of snow was expected in the Milwaukee area, with bigger totals further south.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top