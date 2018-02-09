Kenosha, Racine Unified schools both closed Friday due to snow

Light Snow
KENOSHA -- All Kenosha Unified School District and Racine Unified School District schools will be closed Friday due to an ongoing snow storm.
Both districts announced the news on Twitter. Milwaukee Public Schools also announced they would be closed Friday.
Kenosha Unified School District is closed today, Friday, Feb. 9, 2018. pic.twitter.com/BW7bf6UfJS— Kenosha Unified SD (@kusd) February 9, 2018
Due to the inclement weather, all RUSD schools are CLOSED today, Friday, Feb. 9. After school activities are also canceled except for swim & dive sectionals. Stay safe and we'll see you on Monday! pic.twitter.com/BTSWI1en0e— Racine Unified (@RacineUnified) February 9, 2018
As of Friday morning, five to seven inches of snow was expected in the Milwaukee area, with bigger totals further south.