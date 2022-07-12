USPS to host Drive Thru Job Fairs with immediate openings this Thursday

The United States Postal Service has announced they be will be joining the upcoming Drive Thru Job Fairs.

USPS is looking for committed individuals to fill immediate open positions within the company.

The Postal Service in Milwaukee will be joining the three Common Council Drive Thru Job Fairs and will be sharing information about immediate openings. These positions will include rural carrier, city carrier assistant, postal support employee and rural carrier associate.

Starting pay for assistant rural carrier is $19.06 per hour, city carrier assistant is $18.51, postal support employee is $18.69 and rural carrier associate is $19.06. They are all paid bi-weekly.

Applications are accepted only here. Applicants must be 18 years old and must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Applicants also must be available to work weekends and holidays.

All job postings will have full details for duties, responsibilities, requirements, and benefits information. Job postings for USPS are updated frequently. Be sure to check the website often for additional opportunities.

The three locations for the job fairs on July 14 from noon to 4 p.m. are:

Northside Location 1

Employ Milwaukee Parking Lot

2342. N. 27th Street

Enter lot from 27th street

North Westside Location 2

Ross IES Parking Lot

7800 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Enter lot from Brown Deer Rd.

Southside Location 3

Basilica of St. Josaphat Parking Lot

2333 S. 6th Street

Enter lot from 6th Street

For more information about the United States Postal Service, click here.

