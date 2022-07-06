Drive-Thru job fairs to bring opportunity to the community

MILWAUKEE — If you are in need of a job, the City of Milwaukee Office of Workforce Development is holding Northside and Southside Drive-Thru Job Fairs. The events are scheduled to take place Thursday, July 14 from noon to 4 p.m. Companies are looking for people who need immediate employment opportunities.

The drive-thru fairs are going to focus on neighborhoods within the 9th, 12th, and 15th Aldermanic districts. These districts were some that were hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic.

All attendees will be given a no-contact bag packed with information regarding employment assistance programs and employers that are hiring right now. The event will feature over 60 employers from fields such as manufacturing, office, healthcare, retail, transportation and logistics and more.

The job fair events have the full support of Common Council President Jose Perez of 12th District and Council Members Russell W. Stamper, II of 15th District and Chantia Lewis of 9th District. The Drive-Thru Fairs are a creative way to help bring people immediate job opportunities in an area near them and to ensure the safety of its participants during the COVID-19 pandemic recovery.

The three locations for the job fairs on July 14 from noon to 4 p.m. are:

Northside Location 1

Employ Milwaukee Parking Lot

2342. N. 27th Street

Enter lot from 27th street

North Westside Location 2

Ross IES Parking Lot

7800 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Enter lot from Brown Deer Rd.

Southside Location 3

Basilica of St. Josaphat Parking Lot

2333 S. 6th Street

Enter lot from 6th Street

For more information visit here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip