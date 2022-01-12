USPS: New machine will help avoid shipping delays at Oak Creek processing facility

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) took the wraps off their new Milwaukee Annex facility in Oak Creek for our cameras Tuesday.

The new, state of the art 380,000 square foot building is double the size of the old facility, and has new sorting machines. The new machines should help avoid shipping nightmares like many saw during the 2020 holiday season when packages were delayed at the old Oak Creek facility.

USPS Milwaukee Distribution Operations Manager Michael Mahsem says the new machine will help the hundreds of employees at the annex avoid a nightmare backlog like 2020.

“That is absolutely the goal. It was a very challenging peak season in 2020 with COVID and everything going on around the world. This season was a great success” says Mahsem.

In fact this year, the new Small Parcel Sort System (SPSS) machine helped the postal service process an additional 1.7 million packages during the 2021 holiday shipping season. It can process 5-5,500 pieces of mail an hour, and is run 20 hours a day says Mahsem.

The new machine is one of 112 in the country, and the only one in Wisconsin. It runs in addition to three older package processing machines brought over from the old facility.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip