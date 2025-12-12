UScellular and T-Mobile donate $5,000 in new sports gear to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

A decorated holiday truck pulled up to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, unloading boxes filled with brand-new gear for kids to use in after-school programs.

UScellular, now part of T-Mobile, donated $5,000 worth of sports and weightlifting equipment and more to the organization. The contribution supports the Club’s mission of providing safe, supportive afterschool and summer programs for local youth during the season of giving.

“I just can't wait to see the reactions of all the kids that get to see all the sports equipment and weightlifting equipment that we have here for them,” said Carol McHugh, Retail Store Manager at UScellular/T-Mobile.

“The sports equipment and the sports program is the kind of thing that brings them in—in the first place. It's really a meaningful gift,” said Mark Knapp, Assistant Vice President of Development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee serves thousands of young people across the city, and staff say this donation will have an immediate impact on daily activities and help strengthen the programs kids rely on.

