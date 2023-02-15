US Marshals arrest 114 fugitives in Milwaukee during Operation North Star II

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — US Marshals arrested more than 100 fugitives in Milwaukee during a 30-day operation called Operation North Star II (ONS II).

According to a news release from the US Marshal Service, ONS II was executed in 10 different areas: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Buffalo, New York; Cleveland; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit; Jackson, Mississippi; Kansas City, Missouri; Milwaukee; Oakland, California, and Puerto Rico.

The operation resulted in 833 arrests, including 114 in Milwaukee. The US Marshal Service said the fugitives were wanted for crimes such as homicide, sexual assault, robbery, and aggravated assault.

Of the 114 in Milwaukee, 11 were wanted for homicide. In addition to the arrests, US Marshals seized 45 firearms, $27,600 in cash, and 9 kilograms of illegal narcotics.

"The success of Operation North Star II is based on its laser focus on the most significant drivers of violence. We are confident that apprehending these offenders will bring a level of justice to their victims and contribute to the overall violence reduction efforts in each city and hopefully bring a level of justice to their victims," said U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis.

One of the individuals arrested during the operation was a man wanted in Milwaukee for numerous charges including first-degree recklessly endangering safety. According to the US Marshals, the man allegedly shot into a Milwaukee Police Detective's home, hitting his daughter in the leg.

“The U.S. Marshals Service remains steadfast in its commitment to assisting law enforcement and community leaders at all levels to combat violent crime,” Davis said.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip