Union Grove man charged with homicide after drunk driving crash

A Union Grove man has been charged in the wrong way-head on crash that killed a 53-year-old woman on New Year’s Day.
Christopher Thayer, 38, has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. The crash occurred just minutes after Thayer left Rivals Bar in Kenosha after a day of drinking.
Investigators say Thayer was traveling at a high rate of speed in his truck when he caused the collision on County Highway K around 6:30 p.m.
The crash killed Djuana Latshaw, a woman loved by many. Latshaw's 8-year-old grandson was also seriously hurt with lacerations and fractures.
“This is the type of case that if Mr. Thayer is convicted even given his lack of prior criminal record, he is likely to face a significant period of time incarcerated,” said Kenosha Court Commissioner, David Berman.
During his initial appearance, Thayer had visible scratches and bruises on his face.
A Rivals bartender interviewed by investigators said Thayer had about eight to nine alcoholic drinks that day. The criminal complaint also says the bartender offered to drive Thayer home but he refused.