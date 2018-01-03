Dozens of drunk driving arrests over holiday weekend

MILWAUKEE-- Twenty-seven people were arrested for drunk driving in Milwaukee over the New Year's weekend, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

MCSO increased its patrols over the holiday weekend starting at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 29, and ending at 2 p.m. on New Year's Day.

Acting Sheriff Richard Schmidt joined second and third shift patrol deputies, where he himself drove a squad and stopped drunk drivers.

"I announced we would be out in force, and we were. I worked with the deputies and the number of arrests that were made stresses the point that we need a cultural mindset change towards reckless, intoxicated driving," Schmidt said.

Five of the 27 people arrested were repeat OWI offenders, with one Milwaukee man receiving his third offense, and four other people receiving their second.

The last OWI arrest occurred at 8:59 a.m. on Monday.