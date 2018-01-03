Milwaukee police: Homicides down two years in a row

MILWAUKEE - The number of homicides in Milwaukee has decreased over the last two years, according to data from the Milwaukee Police Department.

According to the MPD, there were 119 homicides in 2017, down from 142 in 2016. In 2015 there were 147 homicides.

While the homicide total dropped two consecutive years, 2015 was the worst in the last five years. In 2014, there were 86 murders and in 2013, 105.

While it's impossible to draw definitive conclusions at this time, recent targeting efforts by the MPD could be responsible for the decrease.

In his visit to Milwaukee, Attorney General Jeff Sessions cited efforts by the department and Chief Ed Flynn.

"Those kind of programs identify the alpha criminals in the community," Sessions said during his December visit.

"This is the kind of professionalism, if we can improve, refine and sustain over time, we'll begin to reduce crime," he also said.

In November, the MPD told TODAY'S TMJ4 they had narrowed down a small, two-mile section on the north side home to much of the city's violent crime.

Flynn's strategy targeting the area caught the attention of other major police departments—including St. Louis, Nashville and New Orleans—and also landed on the Department of Justice's radar.

