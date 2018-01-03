Wind Chill Advisory issued January 3 at 1:39PM CST expiring January 4 at 10:00AM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha
Wisconsin detective killed in shooting spree to be honored in Washington D.C.
Police fundraising to send officers
AP
3:49 PM, Jan 3, 2018
WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) -- Law enforcement agencies in central Wisconsin are raising money to send local officers to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington when the name of a local officer is added to the monument.
Many officers would like to go on the trip to honor Jason Weiland, but only about half of the department will be able to go in order to maintain the minimum staffing needed to provide service to the community, said Capt. Robert Dickerson.
"We all come together as one and work together so we thought what a great idea to, in this instance, to honor Jason. Now, we're all getting back together again for maybe even a better cause," said Detective Shane Heilmann.
If you are interested in donating, you can contact Heilmann at the Everest Metro Police Department at 715-359-4202.