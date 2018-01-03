Wisconsin detective killed in shooting spree to be honored in Washington D.C.

WAUSAU, Wis. (AP) -- Law enforcement agencies in central Wisconsin are raising money to send local officers to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington when the name of a local officer is added to the monument.

Everest Metro Police Detective Jason Weiland was killed last year during a shooting in the Wausau area, WJFW-TV reported. His name will be added to the monument in May during National Police Week.

"I would consider (him) a fallen family member (and) our friend who died giving his life for this community," said Detective Sergeant Dan Goff.

Kara Weiland, Jason Weiland's wife, saw the memorial with her husband in 2015.

"It's just a somber place of just reflecting and remembering those we've lost," she said. "For him to be there with all of the other officers is a good resting place for him."

The memorial features more than 21,000 officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Many officers would like to go on the trip to honor Jason Weiland, but only about half of the department will be able to go in order to maintain the minimum staffing needed to provide service to the community, said Capt. Robert Dickerson.

"We all come together as one and work together so we thought what a great idea to, in this instance, to honor Jason. Now, we're all getting back together again for maybe even a better cause," said Detective Shane Heilmann.

If you are interested in donating, you can contact Heilmann at the Everest Metro Police Department at 715-359-4202.