Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Unidentified body found in Milwaukee River

Body found in river, April 11 2023
Posted at 1:56 PM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 14:56:57-04

MILWAUKEE — The body of an unidentified man was spotted in the river in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday, police say.

According to Milwaukee police, someone observed the body in the water around 10:20 a.m. in the 200 block of South Water Street.

Crews recovered the body but cannot identify it. The death does not appear suspicious, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Spelling Bee Digital 480x360.png

Local News

Watch the MPS Spelling Bee Finals live on TMJ4