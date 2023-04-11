Unidentified body found in Milwaukee River

MILWAUKEE — The body of an unidentified man was spotted in the river in downtown Milwaukee on Tuesday, police say.

According to Milwaukee police, someone observed the body in the water around 10:20 a.m. in the 200 block of South Water Street.

Crews recovered the body but cannot identify it. The death does not appear suspicious, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

