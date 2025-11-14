UNCF Empower Me Tour brings big opportunities to Milwaukee students

The Baird Center was buzzing with excitement Thursday as hundreds of students gathered to take a major step toward their futures — thanks to a national tour designed to help them get into college, earn scholarships, and secure internships, all in one day.

The UNCF Empower Me Tour, a free traveling college and career-readiness event, rolled into Milwaukee with one mission: to inspire students to aim higher.

“Anything is possible…”

For students like Timothy Robinson, the experience opened new doors — and mindsets.

“I learned that anything is possible if you put your mind to it. You should always push yourself to be better," Robinson said. The tour offers both College Readiness and Career Readiness tracks, connecting students directly with recruiters, scholarship opportunities, and employers.

Millions in scholarships on the line

According to Stacey Spratt, Director of the UNCF Empower Me Tour, the stakes are high — in the best way.

“We expect for UNCF HBCUs to offer over $2 million in scholarships," Spratt shared.

Empowering young women

The event also featured a special Girl Panel, where TMJ4's Andrea Williams joined other speakers in encouraging young women to stay focused, dream big, and maintain confidence in their goals.

For many attendees, that message hit home. Student Aniyah Tellis said the panel reshaped how she sees her future.

“They just taught me that it’s all possible, no matter how much money you have or where you come from — it’s possible to go to college,” she said.

