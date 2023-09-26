UAW workers striking in Milwaukee support Biden joining picket line in Detroit

MILWAUKEE — Union auto workers on strike in Milwaukee say they'd like more from President Biden, but knowing he's out on a picket line sets a strong precedent.

"I would appreciate him coming right out and saying that he supports our demands. But it's certainly a historic moment for a president to show his support for a union," said Peter Raith, with UAW Local 75.

Last Friday, United Auto Workers (UAW) expanded its strike to dozens of GM and Stellantis parts and distribution centers across the country.

That includes Stellantis Mopar in Milwaukee, where about 100 workers are now picketing.

The UAW is demanding double-digit pay increases and better benefits, including more paid time off.

On Tuesday, President Biden joined striking workers in Detroit.

Biden has said the Big 3 automakers — Ford, GM and Stellantis — should make the union better offers after those companies have seen a period of record profits.

"I think it's great. It's about time the government has stepped in and said enough is enough. Look at what they're doing to us," said James Leedy, an electrician at Mopar with Local 75.

