The prospect of a deal between the United States and Iran remains uncertain, even as President Trump meets with Cabinet officials in the Situation Room to determine whether an agreement can be reached.

NBC's Kristen Welker, moderator of Meet the Press, said the situation is fast-moving and complicated by several unresolved issues.

https://www.nbcnews.com/world/middle-east/live-blog/live-updates-iran-war-trump-deal-sanctions-rcna347497

"This is very fluid," Welker said. "We know that President Trump meeting with Cabinet officials in the Situation Room as we speak, trying to determine whether a deal can be struck."

WATCH: NBC's Kristen Welker breaks down the big stories with TMJ4'S Charles Benson

U.S.- Iran talks and Trump's endorsement winning streak dominate this week's news.

Key sticking points include whether any agreement would directly address Iran's nuclear program, what it would mean for the Strait of Hormuz, and whether it would involve lifting sanctions against Iran — a prospect Welker described as a nonstarter for some of the president's more hawkish allies.

https://www.nbcnews.com/world/iran/wait-iran-deal-continues-trump-final-determination-rcna347659

Welker said the administration is also watching the political and economic fallout from the ongoing conflict.

"This war is deeply unpopular if you look at the polls. It has dragged the president's approval ratings down and it has sent gas prices surging," Welker said. "And so that's got to be a concern as we inch closer and closer to the midterms and inch closer and closer to the very busy summer travel season."

Texas primary reshapes Senate race:

President Trump's endorsed candidate, Ken Paxton, defeated four-term Sen. John Cornyn in the Texas Republican primary, a race described as the most expensive primary in American history.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/paxton-texas-senate-summer-house-reunion-morning-rundown-rcna347064

The outcome has put a reliably red Senate seat more in play, with Democrats already moving to capitalize on the result.

"Democrats sure think it has [changed the game], and Republicans sounding the alarm about the fact that they're going to have to divert resources from battleground states into this race that has been reliably red," Welker said.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2026-election/republicans-money-problems-texas-ken-paxton-win-rcna347185

Welker said the result reinforced the strength of Trump's grip on the Republican Party, pointing to the recent defeats of Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Bill Cassidy as further evidence. Both faced Trump endorsed-candidates.

Democratic candidate James Talarico is already targeting supporters of Cornyn, working to win over moderate Republicans and independents — a coalition Welker said will be essential to flipping the seat.

"There's no doubt that this has put the Senate seat more in play than it would have been had Senator Cornyn won," Welker said. "It's worth noting though, Democrats haven't won this seat in more than 30 years, so we'll have to see how it all unfolds."

This story was reported on-air by Charles Benson and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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