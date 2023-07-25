Two women steal thousands in donations for Wisconsin Burn Camp; police seek suspects

CUDAHY, Wis. — The Cudahy Police Department is searching for two women who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in donations for the Wisconsin Burn Camp.

According to a state from police, Joe's "K" Ranch and the Cudahy Lions Club held a charity event on Sunday. Money was raised for the Wisconsin Burn Camp and scholarships for Cudahy High School students.

During the event, police say two women stole a bank bag containing between $5,000 and $6,000 in cash and fled in a silver Chevy, possibly a Malibu.

Now, police are searching for the two women and asking anyone with information to contact them.

One of the women is described as 3-40 years old with dark hair. She was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, and black shorts, and carrying a large black bag. The other woman was between 20 and 30 years old, with long dark hair, wearing a light-colored crop top and black leggings.

If you recognize these women or have any information on the incident, please contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip