Two women steal thousands in donations for Wisconsin Burn Camp; police seek suspects

Cudahy Police Department
The Cudahy Police Department is looking for two women who stole thousands in donations for the Wisconsin Burn Camp.
Posted at 11:20 AM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 12:21:16-04

CUDAHY, Wis. — The Cudahy Police Department is searching for two women who are accused of stealing thousands of dollars in donations for the Wisconsin Burn Camp.

According to a state from police, Joe's "K" Ranch and the Cudahy Lions Club held a charity event on Sunday. Money was raised for the Wisconsin Burn Camp and scholarships for Cudahy High School students.

During the event, police say two women stole a bank bag containing between $5,000 and $6,000 in cash and fled in a silver Chevy, possibly a Malibu.

Now, police are searching for the two women and asking anyone with information to contact them.

One of the women is described as 3-40 years old with dark hair. She was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, and black shorts, and carrying a large black bag. The other woman was between 20 and 30 years old, with long dark hair, wearing a light-colored crop top and black leggings.

If you recognize these women or have any information on the incident, please contact the Cudahy Police Department at 414-769-2260

